Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Decreases Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,064 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,307 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group makes up approximately 1.4% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.13% of The Blackstone Group worth $65,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 807,069 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,151,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares in the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Shares of BX opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.77. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.80 and a 52 week high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.23%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

