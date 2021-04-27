Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $18.93 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in MetLife were worth $18,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth about $1,152,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in MetLife by 62,239.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,661 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth about $4,037,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in MetLife by 1,248.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

