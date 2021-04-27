Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $21.40 Million Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,185 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.09% of Yum China worth $21,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Yum China by 6.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 11.7% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 48.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,139 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 3.3% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 31,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of YUMC opened at $59.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

