Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $22.91 Million Stock Holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 4,658.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,520 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.42% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $22,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,376,000 after acquiring an additional 662,878 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 320.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 380,640 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,483,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 331.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 280,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,286,000 after acquiring an additional 215,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 617,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,610,000 after acquiring an additional 189,628 shares in the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director Caroline Dorsa sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $616,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,072.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 54,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $3,497,629.41. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,683,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 892,987 shares of company stock valued at $58,204,964 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTLA stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.32 and a one year high of $92.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 193.01%. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTLA shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.85.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.