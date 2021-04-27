Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $35.83 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $35,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $131.40 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $111.25 and a 52-week high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $323.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 560,215 shares of company stock valued at $72,179,449 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

