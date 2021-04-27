Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $39.89 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 89.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 86,620 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 0.9% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $39,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 11,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $612,000. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,102,000. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.47.

HON opened at $222.79 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

