Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $48.02 Million Stock Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,087,533 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 915,746 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for 1.1% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.08% of UBS Group worth $48,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,408,017,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $589,492,000 after buying an additional 2,623,336 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 626.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 17,555,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,985,000 after buying an additional 15,138,647 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,489,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,800,000 after buying an additional 1,592,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,474,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,492,000 after buying an additional 2,682,043 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.80 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $16.31.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. On average, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.53%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.