Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $299.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.39.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total transaction of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EL stock opened at $313.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $113.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 192.84, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.25 and a 52-week high of $317.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.03.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

