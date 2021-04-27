Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 63,993 shares during the period. Logitech International accounts for about 1.0% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.27% of Logitech International worth $46,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Logitech International during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Logitech International from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.78.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $4,401,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOGI stock opened at $114.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36. Logitech International S.A. has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $120.24.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

