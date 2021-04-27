Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 13,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $324,000. Arden Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 11,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 47,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

NYSE TSM opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.33 and its 200 day moving average is $111.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $49.38 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $626.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.00%.

TSM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.