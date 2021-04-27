Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 499,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,408 shares during the period. CSX accounts for approximately 1.1% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.07% of CSX worth $48,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 17,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.92, for a total transaction of $1,771,973.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total value of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,321.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CSX opened at $102.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $103.74.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.