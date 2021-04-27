Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $20.21 Million in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 229,001 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,209,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.37% of Tandem Diabetes Care as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on TNDM shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.86.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total transaction of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,844 shares of company stock worth $18,537,916. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TNDM stock opened at $94.99 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.69 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.27 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.36 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

