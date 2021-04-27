Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,145 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $15,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INFO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the fourth quarter worth about $339,370,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,855,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,270 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,096,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,529,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the 4th quarter valued at $67,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

In related news, CFO Jonathan Gear sold 61,372 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $5,535,140.68. Also, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 11,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,046,422.85. Insiders sold a total of 127,977 shares of company stock valued at $11,705,914 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IHS Markit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.08. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52 week low of $63.95 and a 52 week high of $107.37.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO).

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.