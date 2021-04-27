Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New $16.03 Million Investment in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 234,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,028,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.38% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 195.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHVN opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $100.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.19. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John W. Childs purchased 13,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

