Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Makes New Investment in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 536,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,947,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.38% of Allogene Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 15,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALLO opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 1.28.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Veer Bhavnagri sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $320,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 431,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,824,863.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.77.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

