Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Purchases New Shares in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 98,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,880,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.09% of 10x Genomics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total transaction of $1,320,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 473,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,287,670.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 33,750 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.98, for a total transaction of $5,939,325.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,263,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,416 shares of company stock worth $31,932,419 in the last 90 days. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $202.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.01. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $203.25. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.90 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $112.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

