Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 70.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,399 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in 3M were worth $9,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 12.3% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 22.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 26.5% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M stock opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.12 and a 1 year high of $203.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.50. The company has a market cap of $113.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,614,946. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.82.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

