Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 25,350 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,350 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.13% of AMETEK worth $38,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,429 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,455,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,018,000 after purchasing an additional 126,868 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AME opened at $134.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.22 and a 1-year high of $136.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.09%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $514,352.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.86.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.