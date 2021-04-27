Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 31,690 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,690 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $7,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,081,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,097,256,000 after buying an additional 1,224,471 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after buying an additional 1,492,721 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,741,673 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,563,000 after buying an additional 271,355 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,913,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BNP Paribas raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $142.37 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $145.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.97.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 49.92%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

