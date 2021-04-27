Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 435 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,917,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

Shares of DHR opened at $258.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.67. The company has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $155.61 and a fifty-two week high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.