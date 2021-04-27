Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 72,201 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 678,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,201 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.11% of Trip.com Group worth $26,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TCOM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,070,000 after acquiring an additional 228,269 shares in the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 4,164,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,459,000 after acquiring an additional 758,301 shares in the last quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,722,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 230.6% in the fourth quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,461,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,040,000 after buying an additional 1,717,271 shares in the last quarter.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1 year low of $22.35 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of -72.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.22.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.