Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Takes $8.12 Million Position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 138,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.38% of Quanterix as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quanterix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Quanterix by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Quanterix in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total value of $103,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $291,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,976,299. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.17.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $26.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Quanterix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

