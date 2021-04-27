Comparing Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) & PetroChina (NYSE:PTR)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) and PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Cabot Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $2.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Cabot Oil & Gas pays out 24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PetroChina pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cabot Oil & Gas has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and PetroChina has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and PetroChina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabot Oil & Gas 16.73% 8.84% 4.24% PetroChina 0.89% 1.35% 0.71%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cabot Oil & Gas and PetroChina, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabot Oil & Gas 2 11 4 0 2.12 PetroChina 0 1 5 1 3.00

Cabot Oil & Gas presently has a consensus price target of $20.22, indicating a potential upside of 21.97%. PetroChina has a consensus price target of $53.45, indicating a potential upside of 52.50%. Given PetroChina’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PetroChina is more favorable than Cabot Oil & Gas.

Volatility & Risk

Cabot Oil & Gas has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroChina has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.9% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of PetroChina shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Cabot Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabot Oil & Gas and PetroChina’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabot Oil & Gas $2.07 billion 3.25 $681.07 million $1.62 10.37 PetroChina $361.52 billion 0.18 $6.61 billion $3.59 9.77

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Cabot Oil & Gas. PetroChina is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cabot Oil & Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PetroChina beats Cabot Oil & Gas on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania. The company sells its natural gas to industrial customers, local distribution companies, gas marketers, and power generation facilities through gathering systems and pipelines. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 13,672 billion cubic feet of gas; and 15 thousand barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PetroChina

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The company's Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. Its Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; and produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The company's Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. Its Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a total length of 87,144 km, including 53,291 km of natural gas pipelines, 20,091 km of crude oil pipelines, and 13,762 km of refined product pipelines. The company is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; import and export of goods and technology; and import and export agency business, as well as provision of technology promotion, professional contractor, and main contractor services; and production and sales of basic and derivative chemical, and other chemical products. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

