Comparing Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) & Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM)

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) and Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications has a beta of -1.46, indicating that its stock price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clikia has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Clikia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zoom Video Communications $622.66 million 158.69 $25.31 million $0.09 3,738.00 Clikia N/A N/A -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Zoom Video Communications has higher revenue and earnings than Clikia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Zoom Video Communications and Clikia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zoom Video Communications 3 10 14 0 2.41 Clikia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus price target of $426.40, suggesting a potential upside of 26.75%. Given Zoom Video Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zoom Video Communications is more favorable than Clikia.

Profitability

This table compares Zoom Video Communications and Clikia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zoom Video Communications 17.10% 27.93% 14.44% Clikia N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.0% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Zoom Video Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Zoom Video Communications beats Clikia on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers. It also provides Zoom Rooms, a software-based conference room system; Zoom Conference Room Connector, a gateway for SIP/H.323 endpoints to join Zoom meetings; Zoom Video Webinars to provide video presentations to large audiences from many devices; and Zoom Hardware-as-a-Service allows users to access video communication technology with subscription options for phone and meeting room hardware. The company offers Zoom for Developers to integrate its video, phone, chat, and content sharing into other applications, as well as manages Zoom accounts; Zoom App Marketplace enhance developers to publish their apps; OnZoom, a platform for users to create, host, and monetize online events; and Zoom Apps to access from Zoom Meetings and the Zoom Desktop client to facilitate collaboration and engagement during meetings. It serves individuals; and education, entertainment/media, enterprise infrastructure, finance, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit/not for profit and social impact, retail/consumer products, and software/Internet industries. The company was formerly known as Zoom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Zoom Video Communications, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Clikia

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.