Compass Group (CMPGY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS: CMPGY) recently:

4/22/2021 – Compass Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. "

4/19/2021 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating.

4/9/2021 – Compass Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/7/2021 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Compass Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/30/2021 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Compass Group was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2021 – Compass Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/26/2021 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

3/24/2021 – Compass Group was upgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/23/2021 – Compass Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

CMPGY stock opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Compass Group PLC has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $22.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.10.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

