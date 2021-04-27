Compass Minerals International (CMP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. On average, analysts expect Compass Minerals International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International has a one year low of $40.28 and a one year high of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.