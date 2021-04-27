Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Compass Minerals International posted earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $421.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.45 million.

CMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.67.

Shares of CMP opened at $68.94 on Tuesday. Compass Minerals International has a 12 month low of $40.28 and a 12 month high of $70.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter worth about $1,295,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 39,964 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

