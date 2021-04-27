Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) Financial Comparison

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.1% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of Computer Programs and Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Computer Programs and Systems and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Computer Programs and Systems 0 4 3 0 2.43 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Computer Programs and Systems currently has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 0.80%. Given Computer Programs and Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Computer Programs and Systems is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Computer Programs and Systems and Recruiter.com Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Computer Programs and Systems $274.63 million 1.63 $19.70 million $1.43 21.31 Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 4.09 -$11.81 million N/A N/A

Computer Programs and Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Risk and Volatility

Computer Programs and Systems has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -0.91, indicating that its share price is 191% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Computer Programs and Systems and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Computer Programs and Systems 8.33% 11.75% 6.63% Recruiter.com Group -212.29% -2,332.30% -215.62%

Summary

Computer Programs and Systems beats Recruiter.com Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making. The company also provides clinical software that automates record keeping and reporting for various clinical functions, including laboratory, radiology, physical therapy, respiratory care, and pharmacy; patient care applications; and enterprise applications that support its products for use in various areas of the hospital. In addition, it offers Centriq, an intuitive user interface to centralize data from various care areas that provide the end user with a tool to view past and present patient information. Further, the company provides software solutions that promote data-driven clinical and financial outcomes for customers in the post-acute care industry; software application support, hardware maintenance, and education and related services; post-acute care support and maintenance services; revenue cycle management products and services, consulting and business management services, and managed information technology services; patient engagement and empowerment technology solutions; and system implementation and training services. It serves community hospitals and physician clinics, skilled nursing and assisted living facilities, and small specialty hospitals. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Mobile, Alabama.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides online advertising, including sponsorship of digital newsletters, online content promotion, social media distribution, banner advertising, and other branded electronic communications for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

