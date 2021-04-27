Comstock Resources (CRK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. On average, analysts expect Comstock Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Comstock Resources stock opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Comstock Resources has a 12-month low of $4.08 and a 12-month high of $8.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRK. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.65.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

