Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.60

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 57.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. In the last week, Conceal has traded up 177.4% against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for about $0.60 or 0.00001086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $146,833.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,094.38 or 1.00160534 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00041745 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $646.70 or 0.01175686 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $289.56 or 0.00526422 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.20 or 0.00387585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.57 or 0.00135566 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004074 BTC.

About Conceal

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,838,410 coins and its circulating supply is 10,492,064 coins. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

