Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 63,543 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,109,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,543 shares during the period. Novanta comprises about 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.14% of Novanta worth $146,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Novanta by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of Novanta by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 56,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novanta by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 90,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVT traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,845. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.05 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.05 million. Novanta had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Novanta news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total transaction of $503,818.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,518,091.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $1,013,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,831 shares in the company, valued at $16,332,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,704 shares of company stock worth $2,533,318 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOVT. TheStreet raised shares of Novanta from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

