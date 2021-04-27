Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the period. BlackLine comprises about 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 2.40% of BlackLine worth $151,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,459,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,307,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.39, for a total value of $1,013,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,542,430.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,509.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 133,093 shares of company stock worth $15,102,802. 13.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BL traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.23. 2,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,165. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. BlackLine, Inc. has a one year low of $56.86 and a one year high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $95.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet cut BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on BlackLine from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.18.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

