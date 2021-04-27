Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,057,946 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 33.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,190,977 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057,946 shares during the quarter. Model N comprises about 2.2% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 11.96% of Model N worth $147,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Model N by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Model N by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at about $272,000. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MODN traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,360. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.59 and a beta of 0.95. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.78 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $42.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.53 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 8.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MODN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Model N from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Model N from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Model N from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

In other Model N news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 3,273 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $136,778.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 162,413 shares in the company, valued at $6,787,239.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,724 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $189,432.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,088,315.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,608 shares of company stock worth $972,559 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

