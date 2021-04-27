Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 266,619 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Merit Medical Systems makes up approximately 2.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.19% of Merit Medical Systems worth $139,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,098 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,343 shares in the company, valued at $199,142.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $63.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,463. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.68. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.47 and a 1 year high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

