Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Buys 572,717 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,515,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 572,717 shares during the period. Mercury Systems makes up about 2.7% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 4.48% of Mercury Systems worth $177,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,914,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,976,000 after buying an additional 715,569 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $48,441,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mercury Systems by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,249,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $286,157,000 after purchasing an additional 487,709 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Mercury Systems by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,482,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,565,000 after purchasing an additional 252,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mercury Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 636,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,070,000 after purchasing an additional 158,693 shares during the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,540.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $93,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,096,216.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock worth $1,505,489 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,854. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.52.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $210.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

