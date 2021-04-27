Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,412 shares during the period. Neogen comprises about 2.5% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned about 3.51% of Neogen worth $166,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEOG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,822,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 388,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,814,000 after acquiring an additional 145,494 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 133,507 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 264.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 132,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after acquiring an additional 96,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Neogen by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,376,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,181,000 after purchasing an additional 81,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Quinlan sold 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total transaction of $1,221,183.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,421.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 2,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $193,045.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,346 shares in the company, valued at $967,019.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,724 shares of company stock valued at $8,481,226. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

NASDAQ:NEOG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.33. The stock had a trading volume of 1,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,426. Neogen Co. has a 1-year low of $59.70 and a 1-year high of $97.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.07. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 84.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $116.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.72 million. Neogen had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

