Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,432 shares during the period. RBC Bearings comprises 2.3% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.10% of RBC Bearings worth $153,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the first quarter worth $38,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $204.06. 262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.30 and its 200 day moving average is $175.67. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.09 and a 12 month high of $206.64.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.70%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.59, for a total value of $1,140,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RBC Bearings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.