Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $125.27 Million Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 514,443 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,803 shares during the quarter. Mesa Laboratories accounts for 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 10.02% of Mesa Laboratories worth $125,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.23, for a total value of $486,902.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,953,820.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

MLAB stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.90. The company had a trading volume of 147 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,422. The company has a quick ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 14.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.90. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $207.54 and a 12 month high of $307.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

