Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Has $194.63 Million Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,997,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,381 shares during the period. Exponent makes up about 2.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.86% of Exponent worth $194,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Exponent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,342,869.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,827. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.91. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $61.47 and a one year high of $102.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $97.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.22 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

