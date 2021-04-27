Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 695,365 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the quarter. Paylocity comprises about 1.9% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.28% of Paylocity worth $125,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 239.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $200.55. 1,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $88.01 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.64.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.47 million. Research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCTY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

