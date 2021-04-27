Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 37,019 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,041,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the period. The Descartes Systems Group makes up approximately 2.8% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.60% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $185,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on DSGX. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,653. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 119.98 and a beta of 1.19. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $66.71.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 13.64%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

