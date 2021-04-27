Conflux Network (CFX) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. Conflux Network has a market capitalization of $833.72 million and approximately $18.75 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00001848 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,613.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,628.79 or 0.04813431 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.27 or 0.00469245 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $874.77 or 0.01601747 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.67 or 0.00718988 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.39 or 0.00511567 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00061211 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $231.84 or 0.00424505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Conflux Network Coin Profile

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 826,188,728 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org . Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

