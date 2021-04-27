Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Short Interest Update

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 514.3% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

CNFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

CNFR traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 5,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,711. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.13. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Conifer will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

