Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (CNTB) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ: CNTB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/19/2021 – Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares is now covered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares is now covered by analysts at Piper Sandler. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited American Depositary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $15.29 and a fifty-two week high of $23.29.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

