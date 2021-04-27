Connect Coin Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (XCON)

Connect Coin (CURRENCY:XCON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 27th. One Connect Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Connect Coin has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. Connect Coin has a market capitalization of $81,291.26 and approximately $6.00 worth of Connect Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062096 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.03 or 0.00275041 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004523 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $568.94 or 0.01036093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00026933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $390.52 or 0.00711165 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,802.12 or 0.99798892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Connect Coin Profile

Connect Coin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,996,796 coins. The Reddit community for Connect Coin is /r/CONNECTXON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Connect Coin’s official Twitter account is @connectingcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Connect Coin’s official website is connectingcoin.io

Connect Coin Coin Trading

