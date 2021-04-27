Conning Inc. Boosts Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 48.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,774 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825,764 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,689,386 shares of company stock valued at $102,226,248 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.12.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.