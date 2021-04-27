Conning Inc. Buys 27,017 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 103.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,122 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Visa by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after buying an additional 6,857,457 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,220,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,860,288,000 after purchasing an additional 682,741 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,669,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,083,568,000 after purchasing an additional 206,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 29,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.02, for a total value of $6,680,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.70 billion, a PE ratio of 47.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.55 and a 1 year high of $232.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

