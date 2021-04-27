Conning Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Conning Inc. lessened its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.63.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $258.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.67. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $155.61 and a one year high of $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

