Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Conning Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 279.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $72.20 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $150.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

