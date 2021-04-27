Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 807.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,117,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Middleton & Co Inc MA grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $559.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $110.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.78 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $509.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $527.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.46, for a total value of $8,422,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,983.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,505 shares of company stock valued at $26,539,008. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NOW. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.90.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

